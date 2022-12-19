Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Position Lessened by Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,500 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 148.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 477 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 6,909 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 138.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,416 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 11,275 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 30,749 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com cut Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.50.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE ABT traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $106.56. 41,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,599,543. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $93.25 and a 12 month high of $142.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $185.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.71.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.25. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 17.52%. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 42.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,891,310. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total transaction of $1,235,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,569,955.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at $669,891,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

