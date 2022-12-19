A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 3,450 Shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.06% of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SGOL. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 42,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 7,139 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 110.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 162,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after buying an additional 85,706 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $4,933,000. Finally, Seven Post Investment Office LP lifted its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 24,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 6,221 shares during the last quarter.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SGOL traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.15. 5,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,990,090. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $19.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.47 and a 200-day moving average of $16.67.

