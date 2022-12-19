42,173 Shares in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Purchased by Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 42,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its holdings in Ventas by 4.0% during the third quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 240,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,676,000 after buying an additional 9,349 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 4.8% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 75,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 9.6% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 91,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 4.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 35,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the third quarter worth about $2,038,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,202,452. The stock has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of -405.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.33 and a 52 week high of $64.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is -1,636.36%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Ventas from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Ventas to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ventas from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.15.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

