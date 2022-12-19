4,009 Shares in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Purchased by SJS Investment Consulting Inc.

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 209.1% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NOBL traded down $1.02 on Monday, reaching $90.34. 781,011 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.27. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97.

