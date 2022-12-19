319,629 Shares in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD) Bought by SJS Investment Consulting Inc.

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 319,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,703,000. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF makes up about 5.0% of SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. owned about 1.85% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $15,309,000. Beta Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,191,000. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 203.5% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 9,333 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 168,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,069,000 after buying an additional 67,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DFSD traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.48. 1,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,514. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.17 and a fifty-two week high of $50.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.45.

