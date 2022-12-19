22,411 Shares in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Acquired by PVG Asset Management Corp

PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 22,411 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. Antero Midstream comprises 0.8% of PVG Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 2,155.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Parkwood LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 27,103 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 12,281 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 138.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AM shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Antero Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

Antero Midstream Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of AM stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,491,430. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.15. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $11.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 2.46.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 35.99% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $231.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 25th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.33%.

Antero Midstream Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

