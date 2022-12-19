1,416 Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Purchased by Financial Council Asset Management Inc

Financial Council Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 10.0% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 9,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the second quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.5% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 1,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 1,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ TXN traded down $1.92 on Monday, reaching $167.63. 25,992 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,962,488. The firm has a market cap of $152.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $167.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.90. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $144.46 and a fifty-two week high of $193.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.92.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 44.21% and a return on equity of 63.68%. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.83.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

