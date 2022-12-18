Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target Cut to $78.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Argus cut Zoom Video Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. KeyCorp started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $114.48.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $69.86 on Wednesday. Zoom Video Communications has a 52 week low of $68.88 and a 52 week high of $205.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.92. The firm has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of -0.33.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $169,954.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,061.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,374 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $169,954.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,136,061.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Gregory Tomb sold 3,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $269,581.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 27,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,350 shares of company stock worth $674,469 in the last three months. 11.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZM. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 13.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 425,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,960,000 after acquiring an additional 50,392 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $251,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $288,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,451,000 after acquiring an additional 14,557 shares during the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

