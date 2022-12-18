XYO (XYO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $50.61 Million

XYO (XYO) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. One XYO token can currently be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. XYO has a market capitalization of $50.61 million and $419,949.54 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, XYO has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00015179 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004926 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036910 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00041149 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005962 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00020057 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.05 or 0.00220939 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003790 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO (CRYPTO:XYO) is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,960,974,963 with 12,844,821,265.9205 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00403946 USD and is down -12.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 56 active market(s) with $1,298,346.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

