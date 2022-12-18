Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Xcel Brands Price Performance

NASDAQ:XELB opened at $0.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.43. Xcel Brands has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Xcel Brands by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,681,740 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 435,902 shares during the period. Potomac Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Xcel Brands by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 693,629 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 111,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Xcel Brands by 36.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 95,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

About Xcel Brands

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

