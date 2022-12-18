XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

XBiotech Stock Down 4.9 %

XBIT opened at $3.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $94.36 million, a PE ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.42 and a 200-day moving average of $4.38. XBiotech has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $12.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of XBiotech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in XBiotech by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 16,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 3,912 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in XBiotech by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in XBiotech by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 6,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in XBiotech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

About XBiotech

XBiotech Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting both inflammatory and infectious diseases. It is also developing interleukin-1 alpha therapies to treat variety of medical conditions, such as cancer, stroke, heart attack, or arthritis; and mediates tissue breakdown, angiogenesis, the formation of blood clots, malaise, muscle wasting, and inflammation, and True Human COVID-19 therapy for treating the COVID-19 mutant virus.

