Willis Investment Counsel Sells 56,100 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Willis Investment Counsel decreased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 369,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 56,100 shares during the quarter. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $14,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 177.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 844,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,876,000 after purchasing an additional 219,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

USB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.12.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $42.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $38.39 and a 1 year high of $63.57. The company has a market cap of $62.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.22.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 15.25%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 45.61%.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $3,696,087.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,627,844.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $1,195,780.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 128,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,693.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $3,696,087.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,627,844.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,249 shares of company stock worth $6,064,745 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

