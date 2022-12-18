Willis Investment Counsel Sells 33,051 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Willis Investment Counsel decreased its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 121,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 33,051 shares during the quarter. Genuine Parts makes up 1.3% of Willis Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Willis Investment Counsel owned 0.09% of Genuine Parts worth $18,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,153,442,000 after acquiring an additional 481,039 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Genuine Parts by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,843,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,618,508,000 after buying an additional 154,559 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Genuine Parts by 4.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,061,113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,079,211,000 after buying an additional 313,090 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Genuine Parts by 4.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,860,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $612,531,000 after buying an additional 185,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 2.6% in the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,708,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $227,269,000 after buying an additional 43,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.40.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

NYSE:GPC opened at $176.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $115.63 and a 12-month high of $187.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $175.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.98.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 5.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.98%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

