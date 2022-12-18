Willis Investment Counsel Sells 19,300 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Willis Investment Counsel decreased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,300 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $11,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.3% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.5% during the third quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 8.6% in the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 16,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTR Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 190,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $98.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.15 and a 200-day moving average of $92.14. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $79.69 and a one year high of $106.02. The stock has a market cap of $144.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.07.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 6.76%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.33%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 1,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $159,959.22. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,200,414.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Raytheon Technologies news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 1,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $159,959.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,200,414.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $422,421.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 453,685 shares in the company, valued at $44,987,404.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,506 shares of company stock valued at $1,012,702 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Raytheon Technologies

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.