Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Shares Bought by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,984 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Westlake comprises about 1.9% of Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Westlake worth $5,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Westlake by 128.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 23,738 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 13,362 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Westlake by 109.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 32,136 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 16,795 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Westlake by 715.2% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 75,922 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,442,000 after acquiring an additional 66,609 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Westlake during the second quarter worth about $1,487,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake during the first quarter worth about $1,005,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Westlake alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Westlake from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank lowered Westlake from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group upgraded Westlake from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Westlake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Westlake from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.50.

Westlake Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WLK opened at $103.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.48. Westlake Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.29 and a fifty-two week high of $141.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.15.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by ($1.37). The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Westlake had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 28.03%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Westlake Co. will post 18.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Westlake Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were given a $0.357 dividend. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.97%.

Westlake Profile

(Get Rating)

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.