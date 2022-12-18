Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) PT Raised to $38.00

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Guggenheim to $38.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WMG. Barclays boosted their price target on Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Warner Music Group in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Warner Music Group from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Warner Music Group from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Warner Music Group from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Warner Music Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.67.

Warner Music Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WMG opened at $33.64 on Wednesday. Warner Music Group has a 12-month low of $21.57 and a 12-month high of $44.64. The company has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.21.

Warner Music Group Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is 60.38%.

In related news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $510,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 399,341 shares in the company, valued at $13,589,574.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Warner Music Group news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total value of $646,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 414,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,391,501.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $510,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 399,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,589,574.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 76.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Warner Music Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Music Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. 22.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

