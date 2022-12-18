Wanchain 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $439,989.49 (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $29.52 million and $439,989.49 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000904 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00070907 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00052633 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001129 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00008085 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00021758 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00004156 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000219 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 195,484,942 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future "bank." As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the "bank" and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China."

