VRES Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $2.50 Billion (VRS)

VRES (VRS) traded 22% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. One VRES token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00005976 BTC on popular exchanges. VRES has a total market capitalization of $2.50 billion and $193.19 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, VRES has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00016114 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036982 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00040784 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005981 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00020154 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.72 or 0.00219410 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003799 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000044 BTC.

About VRES

VRES (CRYPTO:VRS) is a token. It was first traded on May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. VRES’s official message board is medium.com/@vrshp. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here. VRES’s official website is vrs.care.

Buying and Selling VRES

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.82601671 USD and is up 3.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $55.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VRES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VRES should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VRES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

