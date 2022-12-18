Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Price Target Cut to $101.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company to $101.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on VC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Visteon from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Visteon in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Visteon from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Visteon from $119.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Visteon to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visteon has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $134.00.

Visteon Price Performance

Shares of Visteon stock opened at $132.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.73. Visteon has a 52 week low of $88.82 and a 52 week high of $152.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 1.79.

Insider Activity at Visteon

Institutional Trading of Visteon

In related news, Director David L. Treadwell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.59, for a total value of $281,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at $422,191.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Visteon by 27.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Visteon by 6.7% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Visteon by 8.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Visteon by 7.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Visteon by 15.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 135,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,821,000 after purchasing an additional 18,452 shares during the last quarter.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

