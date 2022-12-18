Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Posted by on Dec 18th, 2022

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHGGet Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 9.1% of Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC owned about 0.12% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $16,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHG traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,783,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,141. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.32. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.18 and a fifty-two week high of $83.50.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.