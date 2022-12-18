Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 9.1% of Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC owned about 0.12% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $16,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHG traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,783,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,141. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.32. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.18 and a fifty-two week high of $83.50.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

