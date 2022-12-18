Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Purchases 1,229 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 157,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,025,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 42.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 10,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,646,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452,282. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $37.25 and a 1 year high of $52.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.28 and its 200-day moving average is $41.35.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.