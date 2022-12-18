Viking Fund Management LLC Has $2.67 Million Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Viking Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $2,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Generac by 411.5% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Generac by 181.0% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Generac alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GNRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Generac from $181.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Generac from $305.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Generac from $381.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Argus downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Generac from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Generac Stock Up 1.9 %

In other news, Director Robert D. Dixon purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $97.27 per share, for a total transaction of $194,540.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at $865,216.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Robert D. Dixon purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $97.27 per share, for a total transaction of $194,540.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at $865,216.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.90, for a total transaction of $899,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 600,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,115,402.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $94.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.14. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.90 and a 1 year high of $362.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.13. Generac had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

Generac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.