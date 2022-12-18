Viking Fund Management LLC Buys 12,000 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 66.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $3,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at $284,759,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 231.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,324,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $294,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,432 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,341,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $601,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 1,417,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,631,000 after purchasing an additional 751,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $136.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Allstate from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Allstate from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Allstate to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allstate in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.08.

Allstate Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of ALL opened at $131.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a PE ratio of -92.39, a PEG ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.63. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $111.46 and a 12 month high of $144.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 billion. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is -239.44%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

