Veery Capital LLC Makes New Investment in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Veery Capital LLC bought a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,771,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $205,283,000 after buying an additional 307,481 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,746,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 301,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,066,000 after buying an additional 121,831 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at $382,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,575 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Price Performance

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $69.26 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $196.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $78.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PYPL. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $122.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of PayPal to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.47.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.