Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Veery Capital LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Veery Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 10.2% of Veery Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Veery Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $15,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,642,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,295,000 after acquiring an additional 507,318 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,153,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,447,000 after acquiring an additional 446,449 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,312,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,557,000 after acquiring an additional 433,997 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,635,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,104,000 after acquiring an additional 147,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,220,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,688,000 after acquiring an additional 95,431 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $139.66 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $122.54 and a 12 month high of $151.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.05.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

