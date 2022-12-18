Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Platt Investment Counsel LLC

Platt Investment Counsel LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 744 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 0.5% of Platt Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Platt Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $192.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $193.79 and a 200-day moving average of $196.11. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $244.06.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

