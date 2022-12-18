Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Stock Position Increased by Everhart Financial Group Inc.

Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,630 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,288,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,669 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,908,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,733,000 after purchasing an additional 114,864 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 11.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,689,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,995,000 after purchasing an additional 282,794 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,003,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,234,000 after purchasing an additional 141,623 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,406,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,727,000 after purchasing an additional 44,349 shares during the period.

VBR stock opened at $158.60 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $142.48 and a twelve month high of $183.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.72.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

