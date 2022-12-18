Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Bought by Everhart Financial Group Inc.

Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIV. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 319.5% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 18.8% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BIV stock opened at $76.21 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.40 and a fifty-two week high of $89.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.03.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

