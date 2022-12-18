Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is Bangor Savings Bank’s 10th Largest Position

Bangor Savings Bank cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 554,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,435 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 2.3% of Bangor Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $20,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 253,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,558,000 after buying an additional 97,500 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 11,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $539,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 128,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after purchasing an additional 8,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 10,017 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $39.51 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $51.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.88.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

