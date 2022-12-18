Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) versus Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Financial Analysis

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) and Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Upstart and Synchrony Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Upstart alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Upstart $848.59 million 1.48 $135.44 million ($0.10) -153.40 Synchrony Financial $15.75 billion 0.95 $4.22 billion $6.32 5.25

Synchrony Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Upstart. Upstart is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Synchrony Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upstart 0.55% 0.68% 0.29% Synchrony Financial 19.47% 25.56% 3.34%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Upstart and Synchrony Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Upstart has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Synchrony Financial has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Upstart and Synchrony Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Upstart 7 4 2 0 1.62 Synchrony Financial 2 4 7 0 2.38

Upstart presently has a consensus price target of $58.14, indicating a potential upside of 279.03%. Synchrony Financial has a consensus price target of $40.13, indicating a potential upside of 20.85%. Given Upstart’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Upstart is more favorable than Synchrony Financial.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.8% of Upstart shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.1% of Synchrony Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 18.9% of Upstart shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Synchrony Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Synchrony Financial beats Upstart on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Upstart

(Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

About Synchrony Financial

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms. In addition, it provides debt cancellation products to its credit card customers through online, mobile, and direct mail; healthcare payments and financing solutions under the CareCredit, Pets Best, and Walgreens brands; payments and financing solutions in the apparel, specialty retail, outdoor, music, and luxury industries; and point-of-sale consumer financing for audiology products and dental services. The company offers its credit products through programs established with a group of national and regional retailers, local merchants, manufacturers, buying groups, industry associations, and healthcare service providers; and deposit products through various channels, such as digital and print. It serves digital, health and wellness, retail, home, auto, powersports, jewelry, pets, and other industries. Synchrony Financial was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.