UNIUM (UNM) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $109.18 Million

UNIUM (UNM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. UNIUM has a market capitalization of $109.18 million and approximately $920.51 worth of UNIUM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, UNIUM has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar. One UNIUM token can currently be purchased for $37.54 or 0.00223648 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UNIUM Profile

UNIUM’s genesis date was October 23rd, 2021. UNIUM’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,908,333 tokens. UNIUM’s official website is unium.finance. UNIUM’s official Twitter account is @unium_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for UNIUM is https://reddit.com/r/unium_nft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for UNIUM is medium.com/@unium.nft.

Buying and Selling UNIUM

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIUM (UNM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNIUM has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of UNIUM is 32.53961586 USD and is down -11.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $771.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unium.finance.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNIUM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNIUM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNIUM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

