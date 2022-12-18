Unilever (LON:ULVR) PT Set at GBX 4,800 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,800 ($58.89) price target on Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ULVR. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,500 ($55.21) target price on Unilever in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,400 ($53.98) price target on Unilever in a research report on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,900 ($47.85) price target on Unilever in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group set a GBX 3,170 ($38.89) target price on Unilever in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 4,300 ($52.75) price target on Unilever in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 4,082.31 ($50.08).

Unilever Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ULVR stock opened at GBX 4,141 ($50.80) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4,032.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,933.34. Unilever has a 1-year low of GBX 3,267.50 ($40.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,229.50 ($51.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.52, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of £104.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,123.59.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Unilever Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of GBX 37.22 ($0.46) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous dividend of $36.33. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.77%.

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

