Ultra (UOS) One Day Trading Volume Tops $576,226.05

Ultra (UOS) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. Ultra has a market cap of $59.87 million and $576,226.05 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ultra has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar. One Ultra token can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00001177 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Get Ultra alerts:

Ultra Profile

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.19668608 USD and is down -5.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $753,452.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

