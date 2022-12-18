UBS Group Analysts Give Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) a €156.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €156.00 ($164.21) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AFX. Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($142.11) price objective on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €167.00 ($175.79) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €195.00 ($205.26) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Carl Zeiss Meditec Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of ETR AFX opened at €116.95 ($123.11) on Thursday. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 1-year low of €101.75 ($107.11) and a 1-year high of €188.50 ($198.42). The company has a 50-day moving average of €124.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of €123.59. The company has a market cap of $10.46 billion and a PE ratio of 44.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30.

Carl Zeiss Meditec Company Profile

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers products and solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of eye diseases; and systems and consumables for cataract, retinal, and refractive surgeries.

