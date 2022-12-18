Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Sells 484 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VDC. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 27.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after buying an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $800,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 24,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,891,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $191.24 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $170.83 and a 1-year high of $210.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $188.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.61.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

