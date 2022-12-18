Toncoin (TON) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $44.97 Million

Toncoin (TON) traded up 9.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for $2.69 or 0.00016126 BTC on popular exchanges. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion and $44.97 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 32.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

VRES (VRS) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005987 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00037028 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00040662 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005990 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00020183 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00219321 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003806 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

TON is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.57248676 USD and is up 7.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 71 active market(s) with $56,473,368.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

