Tokocrypto Market Cap Reaches $135.24 Million (TKO)

Tokocrypto (TKO) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 17th. In the last seven days, Tokocrypto has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. Tokocrypto has a total market cap of $135.24 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of Tokocrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tokocrypto coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00001619 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Tokocrypto

Tokocrypto launched on April 15th, 2018. Tokocrypto’s total supply is 497,943,045 coins. Tokocrypto’s official Twitter account is @tkobytokocrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tokocrypto is www.tokocrypto.com.

Tokocrypto Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokocrypto was launched in September 2018 and became the first entity registered under Indonesia's Commodities Futures Trading Regulatory Agency (BAPPEBTI) by November of that year. Tokocrypto’s latest project, TKO, is the first Indonesian cryptocurrency to offer a unique hybrid token model.The token serves several purposes on the Tokocrypto blockchain platform and allows users to participate in crypto exchanges, deposit and savings programs, cross-platform DeFi applications, and NFT marketplaces. Toko Token was officially launched in April 2021 and has since attracted the attention of both private and enterprise users. The Tokocrypto platform was created in tandem with Binance, which serves as a significant backing for the project and its future development.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokocrypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokocrypto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tokocrypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

