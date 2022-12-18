Threshold Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $8.32 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. One Threshold token can now be purchased for about $0.0161 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Threshold has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar. Threshold has a total market cap of $160.52 million and $8.32 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Threshold Token Profile

T is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,245,460,686 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.01553745 USD and is down -13.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $4,483,933.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

