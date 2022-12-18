Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX) Research Coverage Started at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.
Theseus Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 8.2 %
THRX stock opened at $5.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.44. Theseus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.01 and a 12-month high of $15.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 2.01.
Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.04). Equities analysts predict that Theseus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity at Theseus Pharmaceuticals
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Theseus Pharmaceuticals
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 66.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the period. DAFNA Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the second quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 81,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 39.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 68.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the period.
About Theseus Pharmaceuticals
Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer patients. Its lead product candidate is THE-630, a pan-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, which is in Phase I clinical trial.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Theseus Pharmaceuticals (THRX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Theseus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theseus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.