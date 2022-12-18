Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX) Research Coverage Started at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 8.2 %

THRX stock opened at $5.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.44. Theseus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.01 and a 12-month high of $15.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 2.01.

Get Theseus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.04). Equities analysts predict that Theseus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Theseus Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Theseus Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Carl L. Gordon purchased 192,000 shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,734,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,186,838.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 49.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 66.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the period. DAFNA Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the second quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 81,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 39.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 68.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the period.

About Theseus Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer patients. Its lead product candidate is THE-630, a pan-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Theseus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theseus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.