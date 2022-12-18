The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Short Interest Update

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,020,000 shares, a drop of 10.9% from the November 15th total of 20,230,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $229.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walt Disney

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 143,962,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $13,579,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,485 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 44.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,984,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,358,539,000 after purchasing an additional 7,654,961 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,459,191 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,943,347,000 after purchasing an additional 160,841 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at about $1,218,240,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,365,280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,167,284,000 after purchasing an additional 165,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS stock opened at $90.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $164.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.37, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Walt Disney has a 12-month low of $86.28 and a 12-month high of $160.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.01.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. On average, analysts expect that Walt Disney will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

