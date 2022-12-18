The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Short Interest Update

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,110,000 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the November 15th total of 2,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 967,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Hershey Stock Performance

HSY traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $235.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,569,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $48.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.35. Hershey has a 12-month low of $185.72 and a 12-month high of $242.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $230.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.49.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 58.19%. Hershey’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hershey will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 54.05%.

In other news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.82, for a total value of $339,927.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,225 shares in the company, valued at $3,422,884.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.82, for a total value of $339,927.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,225 shares in the company, valued at $3,422,884.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.39, for a total transaction of $3,140,557.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,180,816.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,524 shares of company stock valued at $9,807,121. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hershey

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSY. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hershey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 54.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $244.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.31.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Further Reading

