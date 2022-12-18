The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Short Interest Update

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the November 15th total of 1,260,000 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 330,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Greenbrier Companies Price Performance

GBX traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.11. The company had a trading volume of 633,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,438. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.87. Greenbrier Companies has a twelve month low of $23.80 and a twelve month high of $53.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.69.

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $950.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $789.30 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 3.31%. Equities research analysts predict that Greenbrier Companies will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Greenbrier Companies Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.70%.

In related news, Director William A. Furman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $742,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 303,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,248,028.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director William A. Furman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 253,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,769,024.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William A. Furman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $742,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 303,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,248,028.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,000 shares of company stock worth $3,439,900. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Greenbrier Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $785,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 5.3% in the third quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 6.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the third quarter worth $500,000. Institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GBX shares. Susquehanna cut shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

About Greenbrier Companies

(Get Rating)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, and center partition cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, intermodal cars, hoppers and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.