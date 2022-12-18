The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the November 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

The European Equity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of EEA traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,135. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.24. The European Equity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.06 and a fifty-two week high of $11.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The European Equity Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in The European Equity Fund by 25.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in The European Equity Fund during the first quarter worth $129,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its position in The European Equity Fund by 6.5% during the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 254,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 15,540 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its position in The European Equity Fund by 1.5% during the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 259,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares during the period. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its position in The European Equity Fund by 0.5% during the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,884,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,281,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the period. 51.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The European Equity Fund Company Profile

The European Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

