The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 55,300 shares, an increase of 17.9% from the November 15th total of 46,900 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.4 days.

Eastern Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ EML traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.16. The company had a trading volume of 7,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,992. The stock has a market cap of $125.29 million, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Eastern has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $28.32.

Eastern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Eastern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EML. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eastern from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eastern in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Forager Capital Management LLC raised its position in Eastern by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 443,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,692,000 after buying an additional 69,459 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Eastern by 7.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Eastern by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 417,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,248,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Eastern in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,765,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Eastern by 24.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 23,344 shares during the last quarter. 62.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastern Company Profile



The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions that are used in the assembly process of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in the production process of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industry.

