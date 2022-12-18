Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 11.1% in the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 17.4% in the third quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 62.1% in the third quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 48.2% in the third quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 18.5% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,280.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,280.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.83.

Shares of TXN opened at $169.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.92. The company has a market capitalization of $153.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.96. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $144.46 and a 1 year high of $193.28.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 44.21% and a return on equity of 63.68%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Texas Instruments

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

