Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Bought by Everhart Financial Group Inc.

Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 48.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TXN. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 205.6% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 34.5% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 132.1% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TXN. Cowen cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.83.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Texas Instruments news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $169.55 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $144.46 and a 1 year high of $193.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.92. The firm has a market cap of $153.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.96.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 44.21% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

