Terra Classic (LUNC) Price Hits $0.0001

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. Terra Classic has a market cap of $850.56 million and approximately $87.52 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Terra (LUNA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00007921 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00025986 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000328 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00005041 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002430 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000828 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00007682 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000051 BTC.
Terra Classic Coin Profile
Terra Classic (LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,872,662,548,242 coins and its circulating supply is 5,968,784,646,131 coins. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money. Terra Classic’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money.
Terra Classic Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
