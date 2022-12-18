Tellor (TRB) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $30.49 Million

Tellor (TRB) traded up 9.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 17th. Tellor has a market cap of $30.49 million and approximately $8.74 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tellor has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. One Tellor token can currently be bought for $13.11 or 0.00078363 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001772 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000268 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000333 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $849.62 or 0.05064336 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $81.98 or 0.00488641 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000204 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,857.18 or 0.28952205 BTC.
Tellor’s genesis date was August 1st, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,441,539 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,325,567 tokens. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @wearetellor and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tellor’s official message board is tellor.io/blog. The Reddit community for Tellor is https://reddit.com/r/tellorofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io.
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.
