Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 47 to SEK 41 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 31 to SEK 26 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 40 to SEK 37 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Telia Company AB (publ) currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.08.

Telia Company AB (publ) Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of TLSNY stock opened at $5.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.41 and a 200-day moving average of $6.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Telia Company AB has a 12-month low of $4.91 and a 12-month high of $8.49. The company has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.32.

Telia Company AB (publ) Cuts Dividend

Telia Company AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:TLSNY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Telia Company AB will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.1355 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. Telia Company AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It provides networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, colocation, and IoT connectivity solutions, as well as broadcasting and content production services, and customer financing services.

