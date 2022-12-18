Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) Given a €2.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.00 ($2.11) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2DGet Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

O2D has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Warburg Research set a €2.60 ($2.74) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.30 ($3.47) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($3.68) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Friday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €2.00 ($2.11) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €2.40 ($2.53) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.

Shares of O2D opened at €2.24 ($2.35) on Wednesday. Telefónica Deutschland has a fifty-two week low of €2.01 ($2.11) and a fifty-two week high of €3.03 ($3.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.57, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is €2.24 and its 200 day moving average is €2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion and a PE ratio of 18.63.

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

